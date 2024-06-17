Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $103.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

