Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,586,960 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $444.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.26 and a 200 day moving average of $450.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

