Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 1.8% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 15.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 15.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fortive by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,849 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

FTV opened at $72.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

