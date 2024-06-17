Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $3.62 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.8% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

WM opened at $203.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

