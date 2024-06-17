Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $9.32 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.44 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.90 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

