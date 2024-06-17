Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 2.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,437,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $129.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.21. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,836 over the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

