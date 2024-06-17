Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 3.9% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE NOW opened at $728.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $727.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $737.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

