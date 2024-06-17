Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Purchases 2,674 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

