Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Purchases 2,919 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PayPal by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

