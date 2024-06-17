Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 1,003 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IEX opened at $198.23 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

