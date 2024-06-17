Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 8,688 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $214.65 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.97.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

