Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 90 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PANW opened at $316.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

