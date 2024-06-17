BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.1 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $2.27 on Monday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.