BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.1 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $2.27 on Monday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
