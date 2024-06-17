Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,032,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 1,292,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,320.0 days.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BUHPF opened at $6.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children's, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women's centers.

