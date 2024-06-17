Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,032,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 1,292,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,320.0 days.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BUHPF opened at $6.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $6.93.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile
