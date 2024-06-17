Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.4 days.

Bunzl Trading Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

