Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $969.80

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 969.80 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 973 ($12.39), with a volume of 4883369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980.20 ($12.48).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.28) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,732.33 ($22.06).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,248.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,324.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,243.24%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

