BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BZAM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BZAMF opened at $0.03 on Monday. BZAM has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

