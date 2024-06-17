BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BZAM Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BZAMF opened at $0.03 on Monday. BZAM has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About BZAM
