Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 227.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CABA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of CABA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,575. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $471.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,832,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,774,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 403,953 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

