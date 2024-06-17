Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,173 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $49,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

