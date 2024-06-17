Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $6,674,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,334 shares of company stock worth $18,525,914. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,913. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.