Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Lifted by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,594,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $5,303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,888,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,334 shares of company stock worth $18,525,914. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

CDNS stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.39. 415,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,939. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.45 and its 200 day moving average is $290.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.