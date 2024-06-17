California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

California First Leasing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFNB remained flat at $19.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. California First Leasing has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

California First Leasing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

