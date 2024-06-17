Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $8,312,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

