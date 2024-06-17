Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in May

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,766,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 2,588,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,063.9 days.
Canadian Tire Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF traded down $3.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,053. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $143.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.