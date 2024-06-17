Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,522,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 1,875,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 346.0 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

