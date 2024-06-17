Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in May

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,935,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 1,762,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 774.3 days.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.