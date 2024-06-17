Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $30.50 during trading hours on Monday. Cancom has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

