Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,924,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 2,433,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,248.0 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCOEF remained flat at $19.39 during trading hours on Monday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Capcom has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

Get Capcom alerts:

About Capcom

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.