Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,924,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 2,433,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,248.0 days.
Capcom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCOEF remained flat at $19.39 during trading hours on Monday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Capcom has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.
About Capcom
