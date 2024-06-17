Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,543,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,780 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Capital One Financial worth $1,251,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $133.70 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

