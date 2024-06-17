Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up to $31.70

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.70, but opened at $32.74. Capri shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 219,791 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Capri Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 171.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

