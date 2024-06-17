Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CPRI. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Capri Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $31.70 on Monday. Capri has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $166,766,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,090,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after buying an additional 756,425 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $35,642,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $32,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

