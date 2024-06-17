Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in May

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.1 days.

Cargojet Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CGJTF stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $92.89.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.