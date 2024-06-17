CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CASI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.61. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

