CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CBFV opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $116.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $27.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

