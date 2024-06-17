CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance
Shares of CDHSF remained flat at $0.81 during trading hours on Monday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
