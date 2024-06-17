Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

