Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Roth Mkm

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s current price.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.18.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

