Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

