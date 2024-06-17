Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $530.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $537.50 and its 200 day moving average is $522.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

