Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $180.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.