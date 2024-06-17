Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $69.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.14 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

