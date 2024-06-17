Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $448,000 Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,371 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170,405 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FSCO opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

