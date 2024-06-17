Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Enbridge by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 426,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $6,350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,612,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

View Our Latest Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.