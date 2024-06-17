Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $56.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

