Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $637,000 Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,179,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,664,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BUFB stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.