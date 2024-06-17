Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $696,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $246.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.41. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

