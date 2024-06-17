Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $735,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $177.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $188.64. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.84.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

