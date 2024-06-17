Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -597.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,133.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

