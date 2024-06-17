Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
VB stock opened at $216.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.79.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.