Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VB stock opened at $216.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

