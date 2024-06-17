Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 2,384 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 364.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $127.17 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.69 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

